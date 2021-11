‘Cry Your Heart Out’

Adele encourages listeners (and herself) to “go at your own pace” while working through difficult times.

“When I wake up, I’m afraid of the idea of facin’ the day / I would rather stay home on my own, drink it all away,” she sings. “Please stop callin’ me, it’s exhausting, there’s really nothin’ left to say / I created this storm, it’s only fair I have to sit in its rain.”