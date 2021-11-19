‘Hold On’

This heartbreaking single was performed during the Adele One Night Only concert — and instantly left fans wanting more.

“I don’t want to live in chaos / It’s like a ride that I want to get off / It’s hard to hold on to who I am / When I’m stumblin’ in the dark for a hand / I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win,” she sings in the first verse.

Throughout the ballad, she repeats, “Just let time be patient / ‘Cause you’re still strong, you’re still strong (You are still strong) / Just be gracious / Love will soon come / If you just hold on.”