‘I Drink Wine’

The opening verse asks, “How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes? / How come we’ve both become a version of a person we don’t even like?”

Elsewhere, she searches for something to “cling on to” in “crazy times.” (During her CBS special on Sunday, Adele teased that she “probably kept the alcohol industry alive, but once I realized I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking.”)

In the chorus, Adele sings, “So I hope I learn to get over myself / Stop tryin’ to be somebody else / So we can love each other for free.”