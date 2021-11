Love Is A Game

During her Adele One Night Only interview, the songwriter explained that she doesn’t view love as a game anymore after going through her year of highs and lows.

“I can love, I can love again / I love me now, like I loved him / I’m a fool for that / You know I, you know I’m gonna do it / Oh oh oh oh, I’d do it all again like I did then,” she sings, allowing herself to move forward from her past.