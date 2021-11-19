‘My Little Love’

The third track on the album is dedicated to her son, Angelo, and features recordings of a conversation they had during which Adele attempts to explain her “big feelings” and separation from Konecki.

“I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me,” the “Skyfall” songstress tells her child, who says he feels like his mom doesn’t love him. “You’re half me and you’re half daddy.”

At another point in the song, she belts, “My little love / Tell me, do you feel the way my past aches? / When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks? / I wanted you to have everything I never had / I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.”