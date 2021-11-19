‘Oh My God’

“Wish that I would let you break my walls / But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall / Boy, you give good love, I won’t lie / It’s what keeps me comin’ back even though I’m terrified,” Adele sings in the first verse of this more up-tempo track.

The song seems to detail the aftermath of the divorce and the beginning of Adele’s single life. “Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind / ‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right / Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell / Is a battle that I cannot fight,” she sings in the chorus.