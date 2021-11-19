‘To Be Loved’

“I built a house for a love to grow / I was so young that it was hard to know / I’m as lost now as I was back then,” she sings in the intro, realizing, “It’s about time that I face myself.”

Later on, the “Rumor Has It” singer admits, “Looking back, I don’t regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning / I’ll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe ’til the time feels right.”

As she reflects on how the end of her marriage led her to learn more about herself — and to fall in love again — she sings, “To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can’t live without / Let it be known that I will choose to lose / It’s a sacrifice, but I can’t live a lie / Let it be known, let it be known that I tried.”