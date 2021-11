‘Woman Like Me’

Adele searches for “a reason to stay” in this empowering track, asking a love interest, “How can you not see just how good for you I am?”

In the chorus, she explains, “Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy? / You ain’t never had, ain’t never had a woman like me / It is so sad a man likе you could be so lazy / Consistency is the gift to givе for free and it is key / To ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me.”