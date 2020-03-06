Getting Married

As Izzie continued to battle cancer, Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) decided to give her and Alex their wedding so they can tie the knot before Izzie got even worse.

“Today’s the day my life begins. All my life I’ve been just me,” Alex said in their vows. “Just a smart mouth kid. Today I become a man. Today I become a husband. Today I become accountable to someone other than myself. Today I become accountable to you. To our future. To all the possibilities that a marriage has to offer. Together, no matter what happens, I’ll be ready. For anything. For everything. To take on life, to take on love. To take on possibility and responsibility. Today Izzie Stevens, our life together begins. And I for one can’t wait.”