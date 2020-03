Offscreen Reunion

While Alex mentioned Izzie on several occasions on the show after her exit, fans were shocked when they reunited offscreen during a season 16 episode. Viewers learned through a series of letters that Izzie used the embryos they froze when she had cancer during season 5 to have two kids. As a result, Alex left Jo for Izzie. (The episode served as a tribute to Chambers, who left the series in November 2019.)