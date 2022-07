Tom Bergeron

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” the show’s former host captioned an Instagram collage of Ribeiro following the casting shakeup. “Congratulations, buddy!”

When the actor responded that he hoped he’d make Bergeron “proud,” the Massachusetts native replied, “I have no doubt 😉👍🏼.”