Ali Fedotowsky

Ali and Roberto split in November 2011 after more than a year together. She met her now-husband, radio host Kevin Manno, in 2013. The twosome, who wed in 2017, share daughter Molly (born July 2016) and son Riley (May 2018).

Ali went on to land several hosting gigs, including a two-year stint on E! News and a gig on Hallmark’s Home and Family. She connects with Bachelor Nation on her popular blog, AliManno.com.