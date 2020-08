Chris Lambton

The season 6 runner-up married Peyton Lambton (née Wright), who appeared on Andy Baldwin’s season 10 of The Bachelor. The duo, who exchanged vows in 2012, share two kids: Lyla and Hayes.

“Lyla James is in love with her baby brother,” the couple told Us exclusively in December 2018. “It’s adorable.”

The professional landscaper went on to host several shows for HGTV and DIY Network including Lawn and Order, Yard Crashers and Going Yard.