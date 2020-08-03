Ali Fedotowsky’s Season 6 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Craig Robinson

In 2019, Craig revealed he secretly struggled with depression and drug use.

“[On The Bachelorette], it wasn’t something that I needed necessarily throughout the day. But certainly, with the amount of alcohol that I had available to me on the show, I made do with what I had. … I drank every day on that show. I hope that doesn’t come across in any way as me somehow blaming anyone,” he said on the “Reality Steve” podcast.

The lawyer revealed he quit his job in February 2018 and attempted suicide that June.

“I had drank a lot of whiskey, like I said, had taken a few sleeping pills and was also on cocaine, so there was quite a mixture of things going on in my body at that point in time,” he explained. “But I’ll tell you that it was something that I really, like, deeply thought about for about the week before that.”

Craig subsequently checked into treatment.