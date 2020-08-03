Ali Fedotowsky’s Season 6 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Justin Rego

While Justin kept a low-profile after he was kicked off the Bachelorette for lying about having a girlfriend and a short stint on Bachelor Pad season 2, he broke his silence in 2016 during a tell-all interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“[The producers are] marionettes and they are playing with us and basically trying to get us to do what they want at the end of the day,” he claimed at the time. “No matter what we try, they will do what they can to get the result that they want.”