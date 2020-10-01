Ali Landry

“I talked to them, like, three or four different times, the executive producers,” Landry dished to Jeff Lewis on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, in September 2020. “They said, of course they would let [me] know. … We’ll see. I’m surrendering to the whole experience, no plans no expectations.”

The former Miss USA added that she’s “really good friends” with Kyle and Garcelle, who are expected to be part of season 11.

“They genuinely do like each other, Kyle and Garcelle. I adore them both. I feel it’s a big misunderstanding, and we need to start from scratch,” Landry said, noting it’s “killing her” that the two women didn’t get along during season 10 of RHOBH.