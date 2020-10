Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill alum claimed she and husband Mike Caussin “auditioned” for RHOBH during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I’m like, ‘All right, well, we’re not doing anything else. We might as well entertain it.’ But we haven’t heard anything. So I’m like, ‘Maybe we were just boring people.’ I don’t know,” Kramer said in July 2020. “I’d be so afraid we’d be just be eaten alive, spit out and then canceled the next day.”