Lori Loughlin

Reports that the Full House alum was looking to land a diamond surfaced after she was arrested for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. (Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to two months and five months in prison, respectively, in August 2020 for paying bribes to ensure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.)

Cohen, however, shut down the speculation in June 2019. “Lori Loughlin is a very nice person,” he said on Radio Andy. “She’s going to have quite a story to tell. And she’s always been lovely. So, anyway, that is not true.”