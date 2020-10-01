Tori Spelling

Garth’s Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and bestie, meanwhile, said during the joint appearance on McCarthy’s radio show that she was “sad” she’s never been asked to join. Cohen subsequently asked her about her remarks on WWHL.

“I’m, like, the biggest fan, and I feel like I grew up in Beverly Hills, and [Jennie’s] been asked, and she doesn’t do reality TV,” Spelling said, noting she’s friends with Denise, Kyle and Rinna.

The True Tori alum backtracked on her desire to join the franchise in December 2019, telling Us that she “would get eaten alive” by the other women.

“I am like, ‘That drama …’ but, God, I love to watch it and I’m friends with them. I’m just like, ‘Nope, I just wanna watch it on TV,’” she told Us at the time. “I am too nice and a people pleaser to be, to get in those fights they get into.”