‘Alias’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bradley Cooper (Will Tippin)
Alias was one of Cooper’s earliest roles. His resume is now stacked with major projects, including The Hangover, The A-Team, The Place Beyond the Pines, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Guardians of the Galaxy, American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley. He is also a director, producer and writer.
Cooper shares daughter Lea de Seine — born in March 2017 — with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019. He was married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007 and previously dated Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldana and Suki Waterhouse.