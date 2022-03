Carl Lumbly (Marcus Dixon)

Lumbly stayed busy with roles on Southland, The Returned, Zoo, NCIS: Los Angeles, Doctor Sleep, Supergirl, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and This Is Us.

He was married to Vonetta McGee from 1987 until her death in 2010. They share son Brandon, who was born in 1988. Lumbly was later married to Deborah Santana from 2015 to 2019.