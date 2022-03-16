‘Alias’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Garner (Sydney Bristow)

Garner became an A-lister while starring on Alias. After the series wrapped, she went on to appear in Catch and Release, Juno, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Valentine’s Day, Butter, Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon, Peppermint, Camping, Yes Day and The Adam Project.

As for her personal life, the Texas native was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. She dated Vartan after her separation from Foley and later struck up a relationship with Ben Affleck in 2004. She and Affleck tied the knot in June 2005 in a ceremony officiated by Garber. They welcomed daughter Violet in December 2005, daughter Seraphina in January 2009 and son Samuel in February 2012. The pair called it quits in June 2015 and divorced in October 2018. Garner has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018.