Michael Vartan (Michael Vaughn)

Vartan landed roles in Big Shots, Hawthorne, Bates Motel and The Arrangement. He was known for Never Been Kissed before Alias.

The actor’s onscreen romance with Garner translated into a real-life relationship, which lasted from 2003 to 2004. He later married Lauren Skaar in April 2011, but she filed for divorce in July 2014.