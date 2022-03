Victor Garber (Jack Bristow)

Garber continued to be a highly sought-after actor, appearing on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Milk, Argo, Deception, Web Therapy, The Orville, Power, Happiest Season and Family Law. He has also starred on Broadway. Prior to Alias, he had a role in Titanic.

The Legally Blonde actor’s longtime partner, Rainer Andreesen, announced in October 2015 that they tied the knot.