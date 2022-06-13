All 17 Stars Who Are EGOT Winners: Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and More

Alan Menken (2020)

Emmys: Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program for his song “Waiting in the Wings” from Tangled: The Series in 2020

Grammys: Best Recording For Children for The Little Mermaid, Best Song Written Specifically For a Motion Picture or For Television for “Under The Sea” from The Little Mermaid, all in 1990; Best Album For Children for Beauty and the Beast – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Best Instrumental Composition Written For a Motion Picture or For Television for Beauty and the Beast, Best Song Written Specifically For a Motion Picture or For Television for “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, all in 1993; Song of the Year for “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, Best Musical Album For Children for Aladdin – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Best Instrumental Composition Written For a Motion Picture or For Television for Aladdin, Best Song Written Specifically For a Motion Picture Or For Television for “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, all in 1994; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or For Television, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, 1996; Best Song Written for Visual Media for “At Last I See the Light” from Tangled, 2012

Oscars: Best Music, Original Song for “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, Best Music, Original Score for The Little Mermaid, all 1990; Best Music, Original Song for “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast) Best Music, Original Score for Beauty and the Beast, all 1991; Best Music, Original Song, for “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, Best Music, Original Score for Aladdin, all 1993; Best Music, Original Song for “Colors of the Wind,” for Pocahontas, Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score for Pocahontas, all 1996

Tonys: Best Score for Newsies in 2012