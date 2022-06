Jennifer Hudson (2022)

Emmys: Daytime Emmy for Interactive Media on Baby Yaga, on which she served as an executive producer.

Grammys: Best R&B Alum for Jennifer Hudson in 2006, Best Musical Theater Album for her work on the Color Purple soundtrack in 2017.

Oscars: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Dreamgirls in 2006.

Tonys: Hudson served as a co-producer on A Strange Loop, which scored Best Musical in 2022.