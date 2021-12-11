What’s It About?

Homecoming will follow Simone’s story after her time on All American, but the series will also introduce new characters, including Damon and Simone’s aunt Amara (Kelly Jenrette), who teaches journalism at Bringston.

Like its sister show, Homecoming will focus a lot on its characters’ athletic careers, but the college setting means that romances could get steamier (All American‘s characters are in high school). “With Nkechi Carroll taking us into college, it’s giving us the opportunity to be a little older,” Dungey told Deadline in May 2021. “A little racier, a little more daring.”