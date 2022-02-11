Duetting With Maluma

Lopez has never gotten married on stage, but she has dated fellow pop stars before, including ex-husband Anthony, 53. In 2007, the former spouses — who share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme — even embarked on a joint tour that grossed more than $13 million. For Marry Me, Lopez crashed one of Maluma’s concerts at Madison Square Garden so they could incorporate the reaction of a real audience. “He was a great sport about it,” the Maid in Manhattan star told Vanity Fair. “In the middle of his regular concert, with all of his fans, I just came out and we did ‘Marry Me.’ It was so much fun.”