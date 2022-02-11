Healing From Heartbreak in Public

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress has weathered several public breakups, including her marriages to Ojani Noa (from 1997 to 1998), Cris Judd (from 2001 to 2003) and Marc Anthony (from 2004 to 2014). She also had a high-profile romance with Diddy from 1999 to 2001.

“It’s hard. … You go home sometimes and you cry when it was a big heartbreak, or something happened and it was bad, and it’s hard to deal with,” Lopez said on the Today show. “You have to put your best foot forward. You have to come out here. You have to do the smile. You have to do the thing. That’s part of your job, but there’s a person there, and it was nice to kind of let that side out because I never get to do that really.”