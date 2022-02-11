The Interest in Her Personal Life

Director Kat Coiro emphasized to Newsweek that Lopez is “not playing herself” in Marry Me, but she did use “her life experience” to craft the character of Kat. And like Kat, the “Get Right” singer knows very well what it feels like to have millions of fans know who you’re dating. “When she talks about having her relationships being public and being scrutinized … Owen’s character cannot fathom this, but she’s a realist and says this is part of the deal,” Coiro told Vanity Fair. “That was something we talked about a lot, just having lived her life under the microscope the way she has.”