The Public Ridicule

In Marry Me, Kat faces mockery after her relationship with Bastian falls apart — another aspect of fame that Lopez has gotten used to in real life. “It was hard for her. She’s so good at hiding how she feels,” producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas told Newsweek earlier this month. “She added the line when somebody asked her, ‘Don’t you get hurt when people write this about you?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you do.'”