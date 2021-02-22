Cuddling and Thumb-Sucking

Dylan describes a memory in which she and Allen would “cuddle” in bed, with both of them only wearing underwear. “I remember his breath on me. He would just wrap his body around me very intimately,” she claims.

Dylan also recalls Allen allegedly “directing” her on “how to suck his thumb” when no one else was around. “[He was] telling me what to do with my tongue,” she says. “I think that lasted a while. It felt like a long time.” A friend of the family, Priscilla Gilman, also claimed that she had seen Dylan suck Allen’s thumb, noting, “He said, ‘Yes this helps her. It calms her down, soothes her to do this.'”