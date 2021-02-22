Dylan Farrow’s Fear of Woody Allen

As Dylan grew up, she became more aware of Allen’s constant presence, which alarmed friends of the family because whenever they were there with their own children, he was allegedly glued to her side. Dylan’s brother, Ronan Farrow, recalls in the doc that they’d play together when Allen wasn’t home, but when he was around, he’d be attached to her. “She was frightened of this stuff,” Ronan claims in the doc. “She would talk to me at the time: ‘I don’t want to be with Daddy. Can we keep playing?'” Friends also claimed that Dylan started hiding in the bathroom, so she didn’t have to be with him.