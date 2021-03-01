Mia Never Blamed Soon-Yi

After finding the photos, Mia once discovered Soon-Yi talking to Allen on the phone and slapped her in the face. She quickly apologized and the two cried together. “I loved her so much and I didn’t ever blame her. She was just a little kid when he came into the family. She was just a little girl,” Mia says. “We were family and he was in my home as my partner and as such, he had responsibilities, you know? You don’t get to have sex with my children. That wasn’t part of the deal.”