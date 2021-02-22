Seeing the Signs

“In time, what it became, was there was nobody but the two of them,” Mia says. “He didn’t want to see the other kids, he wanted to see her. It was so one track.” The Omen star began seeing red flags, explaining that she’d sometimes see her partner allegedly kneeling in front of Dylan and lying his head in her lap. “I didn’t think that was right,” she says. “I started feeling more like the policeman. Am I going to come in and see something that shouldn’t be happening?”

Mia’s sister Tisa Farrow recalled a moment Allen was allegedly putting sunscreen on Dylan at the beach and “his hand went down between her buttocks and kind of lingered there.” When Mia finally said something to Allen about not being comfortable with the way he was handling Dylan, he allegedly got extremely angry. “Sometimes he would say, ‘I honestly think you need help.’ I began thinking, ‘You must be crazy. He can’t be a pedophile, he’s my boyfriend, I love him,'” Mia recalls. “I wanted to believe that he was innocent, and he was just being affectionate.”