The Soon-Yi Timeline

While Allen recalls in his memoir that he first kissed Soon-Yi when she came to visit during her freshman year of college — Mia found the photos seven months after Soon-Yi graduated high school — the doorman and building manager testified in court, claiming they saw her visit him during her senior year of high school. “She would be in her school uniform at lunch,” Mia claims. “They would change the bed after she left. They had told me about the condoms in the wastebasket and the sheets that needed changing.”