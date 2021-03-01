What Happened in the Attic?

Family friend Casey Pascal and Mia went shopping one summer day, leaving their children with two babysitters. Allen came over while they were gone and upon returning home, Mia claims she realized Dylan had on a dress but no underwear.

The next day, Pascal called Mia to repeat what the babysitter told her. “Alison [the babysitter] said that she saw Dylan sitting on the couch with Woody kneeling on the floor with his head buried in her lap,” Pascal recalls in the doc. “And she said that she felt that she had walked in on a very adult situation, and she realized it was a child, that it was a child she was seeing and she was horrified to the core. She said Dylan was staring off into space, and Woody’s face was in her lap.”

Since their therapist was out of town, Mia asked Dylan if that was true. When she said yes, Mia filmed her then-7-year-old daughter detailing what allegedly happened with Woody. “He touched my privates, and then he was breathing on my leg,” the young Dylan claims in the home video dated August 5, 1992. “And then, this is where I mean, he squeezed me too hard that I couldn’t breathe.”

In a present-day interview, Dylan details more of the alleged incident. “We were in the TV room, and he reached behind me and touched my butt. And then he told me to come up to the attic with him,” she says. “I remember laying there on my stomach, and my back was to him, so I couldn’t see what was going on. I felt trapped. He was saying things like, ‘We’re gonna go to Paris together. You’re gonna be in all my movies.’ Then, he sexually assaulted me. I remember just focusing on my brother’s train set. And then, he just stopped. He was done, and we just went downstairs.”