Anna Paquin

Paquin followed up her role as Band Aid member Polexia Aphrodisia with a series of box office roles. She appeared in four X-Men films, Blue State, The Romantics, The Good Dinosaur and The Irishman in 2019. TV-wise, she starred on True Blood from 2008 to 2014 (where she played lead Sookie Stackhouse), Bellevue, Alias Grace and The Affair. In 2019, she began playing Robyn in Flack, which she produced six episodes for. The Oscar-winning actress has been married to True Blood costar Stephen Moyer since 2010. They share twins Poppy and Charlie.