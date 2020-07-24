Billy Crudup

After playing rock star Russell Hammond, Crudup starred in major films including Big Fish, Mission: Impossible III, Watchmen and Public Enemies. In 2010, he acted alongside Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love and then appeared in Blood Ties, Spotlight and Where’d You Go, Bernadette. The New York native has also been seen on TV in 2017’s Gypsy and played Cory Ellison on The Morning Show. Crudup dated Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003 before welcoming their son, William, in 2004. The actor left Parker while she was pregnant and began dating Claire Danes, whom he was with from 2003 to 2006. He has been linked to Naomi Watts since 2017.