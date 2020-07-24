Frances McDormand

Following her role as William’s overbearing mother in Almost Famous, McDormand starred in Burn After Reading, Moonrise Kingdom and This Must Be the Place. In 2011, she returned to the stage in David Lindsay-Abaire play Good People, which earned her a Tony Award. In 2018, the actress won her second Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The Illinois native also appeared on State of Grace for two seasons, Oliver Kitteridge (which she was a producer on and won an Emmy Award for) and Good Omens in 2019. She’s the 12th actress in history to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting,” receiving an Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award. The actress has been married to Joel Coen since 1984 and they share one child, Pedro.