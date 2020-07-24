Mark Kozelek

Playing Stillwater’s bass guitarist, Larry Fellows, in Almost Famous is one of Kozelek’s four acting credits to his name; the others include Vanilla Sky, Shopgirl and Youth. The Ohio native has remained in the entertainment world as a musician. In 2001, Kozelek released his first solo album and has since dropped 12 more records, including 2020’s All the Best, Isaac Hayes. The singer is also a record producer and has written and performed songs on multiple film soundtracks.