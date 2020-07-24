Michael Angarano

The same year that Angarano played young William in the ‘00s cult classic, he starred in Cover Me: Based on the True Life of an FBI Family as Chance Arno. His career highlights also include the lead in Sky High, Lords of Dogtown, Empire State and Wild Card. The New York native’s TV career has also been filled with big roles, including Dr. Bertie Chickering Jr. on The Knick, Elliot on Will & Grace and a young adult Nick Pearson on This Is Us. Angarano has been dating Pen15 actress Maya Erskine since 2019.