Noah Taylor

The year after playing Stillwater’s manager, Dick Roswell, Taylor appeared in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Vanilla Sky. He reprised his role as Bryce in the Lara Croft sequel in 2004 before starring in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Lawless. His TV credits include Locke on Game of Thrones, Darby Sabini on Peaky Blinders and Adolf Hitler on Preacher from 2017 to 2019. Taylor is also an artist and musician. In 2011, he released an EP with this group, Noah Taylor & the Sloppy Boys. The actor has been married to Dionne Taylor since 2012. He is also the father of daughter Martha from a previous relationship.