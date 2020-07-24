Patrick Fugit

Three years after starting his acting career, Fugit landed the lead role of William Miller in the ‘00s rock film. He has since appeared in Saved!, We Bought a Zoo, Gone Girl, Queen of Earth and My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To. The Utah native has also had roles on Full Circle, Outcast and Treadstone. The actor has ventured behind the screen as well, as a producer on four films, including A Name Without a Place. Fugit shares son Ryker with longtime love Jenny Del Rosario.