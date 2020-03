She’s The Man

In the 2006 movie, Bynes’ character dressed up as a boy so she could play soccer. “I enjoy doing things that are scary or things that some girls might not like because it won’t let them look gorgeous,” the actress told CosmoGirl! magazine. “Every day they’d pin my hair back and I’d have no makeup. That’s when you start relying more on your sense of humor.” She’s the Man, costarring Channing Tatum, grossed more than $57 million worldwide.