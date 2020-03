Hairspray

Bynes played sheltered teen Penny Lou Pingleton in the 2007 remake of the ’80s movie musical. The film, costarring Allison Janney, Zac Efron, Queen Latifah, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Brittany Snow and Nikki Blonsky, grossed more than $118 million. Later that year, Bynes created a clothing line for Steve & Barry’s, called Dear by Amanda Bynes.