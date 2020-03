Wigging Out

As Bynes’ mental and emotional state deteriorated, she began wearing colored wigs while out and about in New York. This blue one was part of her ensemble for a June 2013 court appearance related to her May 2013 arrest. Within a few weeks after this photo was taken, she had been hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold for setting a fire in a stranger’s driveway in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Calif. She was released from rehab five months later, in December 2013.