Healthy and Happy

Post-rehab, the What a Girl Wants actress moved back in with her parents and began the task of resuming a normal life. In the weeks after she was released, she was spotted taking walks with her family and hitting the gym. She also enrolled as a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in L.A. On March 21, she shared this picture of herself — looking happier and healthier than she had in months — at the school’s debut runway show.