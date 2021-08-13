Exclusive

Amanda Peet Enlisted Sarah Paulson’s Help and ‘Stalked’ Sandra Oh to Get the ‘Grey’s’ Alum on ‘The Chair’

Force of Nature

Holland Taylor told emmy that she was nervous about starring alongside Oh. “I’ve known her for years, but I never worked with her,” the actress, 78, explained. “I mean, this is Sandra Oh, rather than the girl that I’m sitting next to at some awards show. Suddenly I felt oddly intimidated, which I needn’t have been, because she’s the easiest person in the world. She has a very light tough as a colleague.”  

Of the Legally Blonde star’s initial trepidation, the Golden Globe winner said, “That’s crazy. I refuse that.” 

