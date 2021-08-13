Work Partners

“She’s profoundly poetic and she’s so frighteningly bright,” Oh raved of Peet. “It’s been a real joy to work with her. And it’s not all rainbows and cotton candy — it’s finding a good creative partner. You have to have the resilience for a little rough and tumble, for chaos. You have to be able to manage that stuff, but I very much adored working with her. I wish this for all actors, when it’s lovely like this — when someone presents you with a piece of material, it’s beautiful, you understand the voice, you go, ‘Let’s make it,’ and you make it — even through COVID!”

The August 2021 issue of emmy magazine will be on stands Tuesday, August 17.

The Chair premieres on Netflix Friday, August 20.